The HondellsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1970
The Hondells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85e0def7-feb3-4737-9e74-c45dfe1bbec6
The Hondells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hondells were an American surf rock band. They are perhaps best known for their Top 10 single from 1964, a cover of the Beach Boys' "Little Honda".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hondells Tracks
Sort by
Little Honda
The Hondells
Little Honda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Honda
Last played on
Haulin' Honda
The Hondells
Haulin' Honda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haulin' Honda
Last played on
Black Boots And Bikes
The Hondells
Black Boots And Bikes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Boots And Bikes
Last played on
My Kissin' Cousin
The Hondells
My Kissin' Cousin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Kissin' Cousin
Last played on
The Hondells Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist