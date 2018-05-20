Junior DelgadoBorn 25 August 1958. Died 11 April 2005
1958-08-25
Oscar Hibbert (25 August 1958 – 11 April 2005), better known as Junior Delgado, was a reggae singer, famed for his roots style.
Junior Delgado Tracks
Really For A Reason (Vocal)
Really For A Dubwize
Really For A Reason
Raggamuffin Year
Love Tickles Like Magic
Fort Augustus
Away With Your Fussing And Fighting
Sons of Slaves (feat. Junior Delgado)
Warrior
Two To Tango
Love Tickles Like
