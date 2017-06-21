Dewey RedmanBorn 17 May 1931. Died 2 September 2006
Walter Dewey Redman (May 17, 1931 – September 2, 2006) was an American saxophonist who performed free jazz as a bandleader and with Ornette Coleman and Keith Jarrett.
Redman played tenor saxophone, though he occasionally played alto saxophone, the Chinese suona (which he called a musette), and clarinet. His son is saxophonist Joshua Redman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dewey Redman Tracks
Tarik
Tarik
Tarik
Unknown Tongue
Unknown Tongue
Unknown Tongue
Song For Che
Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Howard Johnson, Paul Motian, Roswell Rudd, Charlie Haden, Charlie Haden, Sam Brown, Dewey Redman, Perry Robinson, Michael Mantler, Andrew Cyrille, Robert Northern & Carla Bley
Song For Che
Song For Che
