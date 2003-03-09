Ivo RobićBorn 29 January 1923. Died 9 March 2003
Ivo Robić (28 January 1923 in Garešnica, Croatia – 9 March 2000 in Rijeka, Croatia) was a Croatian singer and songwriter.
