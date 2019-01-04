Warren GBorn 10 November 1970
Warren Griffin III (born November 10, 1970), is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer and DJ, known as one of the pioneers of West Coast hip hop. Griffin's career began in the early 1990s as part of the California hip-hop trio 213 alongside Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg, but he is best known for his work as a solo artist, most notably for his first two studio albums, Take a Look Over Your Shoulder and Regulate...G Funk Era, which are certified gold and triple platinum respectively by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
