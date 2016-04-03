Tommy LeonettiBorn 10 September 1929. Died 15 September 1979
Tommy Leonetti
1929-09-10
Tommy Leonetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Leonetti (10 September 1929 – 15 September 1979) was an American pop singer-songwriter and actor of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. In Australia his most famous song was "My City of Sydney" (written by Leonetti & Bobby Troup) and was used by the Australian TV channel ATN7 in Sydney for station identification into the 1980s. In America he achieved greater success as a songwriter for movies and Broadway plays.
Tommy Leonetti Tracks
Nobody Else But Me
Tommy Leonetti
Nobody Else But Me
Nobody Else But Me
Walk Don't Run
Tommy Leonetti
Walk Don't Run
Walk Don't Run
