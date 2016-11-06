Naked RaygunFormed 1980. Disbanded 1992
Naked Raygun
1980
Naked Raygun Biography (Wikipedia)
Naked Raygun is an American punk rock/post-punk band formed in Chicago in 1980. Initially active until 1992, the band had several short-lived reunions afterwards and a full-time reformation in 2006.
Naked Raygun Tracks
Treason
Rat Patrol
Gear
Home of the Brave
Soldiers Requiem
Bombshelter
Knock Me Down
Vanilla Blue
