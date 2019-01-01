Alexander Duszat, better known under the nickname Elton, is a German television host and comedian.

He was born on 2 April 1971 in West Berlin, but grew up and went to school in Hamburg. He finished his traineeship as a television and radio technician. Later he hosted several shows for the local television channel Hamburg 1, where he first appeared under the nickname Elton, which was given to him due to a reportedly similar appearance to Elton John.

In February 2001 he was hired by the popular German entertainer Stefan Raab as an intern and sidekick for his television show TV total on ProSieben. In December 2001 he started to host his own show Elton.tv, which was produced by Raab's company Raab TV and canceled in March 2003. Along with Sonya Kraus, he also hosted the reality shows Die Alm in July 2004 and Die Burg in January 2005.

Since November 2003 Elton has been married to Yvonne with whom he has a son named Niklas.

When Stefan Raab boxed Regina Halmich in spring 2007, Elton promised to participate at the New York City Marathon in case Raab should stand more than 5 rounds. Since Raab survived all 6 rounds Elton started his training and eventually finished the Marathon in 5:30:01 hrs as 34202nd.