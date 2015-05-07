Preston Shannon (October 23, 1947 – January 22, 2018) was an American electric blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.

AllMusic noted that "Shannon's speciality is a blend of Southern-fried soul and blues, and his albums and live shows – always with a horn section – are an eclectic mix of danceable, grooving tunes and slow, soulful ballads". Among the songs he wrote are "Beale Street Boogaloo" and "Midnight in Memphis".