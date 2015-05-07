Preston ShannonBorn 23 October 1947. Died 22 January 2018
Preston Shannon
1947-10-23
Preston Shannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Preston Shannon (October 23, 1947 – January 22, 2018) was an American electric blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.
AllMusic noted that "Shannon's speciality is a blend of Southern-fried soul and blues, and his albums and live shows – always with a horn section – are an eclectic mix of danceable, grooving tunes and slow, soulful ballads". Among the songs he wrote are "Beale Street Boogaloo" and "Midnight in Memphis".
Preston Shannon Tracks
Round Midnight
Round Midnight
Honky Tonk
Honky Tonk
The Way I Love You
The Way I Love You
Gotta Move
Gotta Move
Goin' Back To Memphis
Goin' Back To Memphis
