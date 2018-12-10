Julie Roberts (born February 1, 1979) is an American country music singer. Signed to Mercury Nashville in 2003, Roberts made her debut with the single "Break Down Here" in February 2004, a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts and the first track from her self-titled debut album. A second album for Mercury, Men & Mascara, followed in 2006. This album produced two non-charting singles in its title track and a cover of Saving Jane's "Girl Next Door".

In 2013, she took part in the Blind Auditions of fourth season of the reality television show The Voice but failed to qualify. Her comeback album Good Wine & Bad Decision charted on both US Country Albums chart and the US Indie Albums charts.

Roberts has multiple sclerosis.