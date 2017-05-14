Guiomar NovaesBorn 28 February 1895. Died 7 March 1979
Guiomar Novaes
1895-02-28
Guiomar Novaes Biography (Wikipedia)
Guiomar Novaes (February 28, 1895 - March 7, 1979) was a Brazilian pianist noted for individuality of tone and phrasing, singing line, and a subtle and nuanced approach to her interpretations. She is widely considered one of the greatest pianists of the twentieth century.
Melody from Orfeo ed Euridice
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Melody from Orfeo ed Euridice
Melody from Orfeo ed Euridice
Proms 1912: Prom 52
Queen's Hall
1912-10-16T10:05:04
16
Oct
1912
Proms 1912: Prom 52
Queen's Hall
