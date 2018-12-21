Bill CharlapBorn 15 October 1966
Bill Charlap
1966-10-15
Bill Charlap Biography (Wikipedia)
William Morrison Charlap (born October 15, 1966, pronounced "Shar-Lap") is an American jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Charlap Tracks
Pure Imagination
Bill Charlap
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Last played on
I'm Old Fashioned
Tony Bennett
I'm Old Fashioned
I'm Old Fashioned
Last played on
Cool
Bill Charlap
Cool
Cool
Last played on
They Didn't Believe Me
Tony Bennett
They Didn't Believe Me
They Didn't Believe Me
Last played on
The Nearness of You
Bill Charlap
The Nearness of You
The Nearness of You
Performer
Last played on
Tiny's Tempo
Bill Charlap
Tiny's Tempo
Tiny's Tempo
Last played on
Make Me Rainbows
Bill Charlap
Make Me Rainbows
Make Me Rainbows
Last played on
A Sleepin Bee
Bill Charlap
A Sleepin Bee
A Sleepin Bee
Last played on
I'll Remember April
Bill Charlap
I'll Remember April
I'll Remember April
Last played on
Chorinho
Renee Rosnes & Bill Charlap, Bill Charlap & Renee Rosnes
Chorinho
Chorinho
Last played on
Darn that Dream (feat. Warren Vaché & Bill Charlap)
Jimmy Van Heusen
Darn that Dream (feat. Warren Vaché & Bill Charlap)
Darn that Dream (feat. Warren Vaché & Bill Charlap)
Last played on
It Was Written In The Stars
Bill Charlap
It Was Written In The Stars
It Was Written In The Stars
Last played on
Cool
Bill Charlap
Cool
Cool
Last played on
