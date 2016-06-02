Stephen De Pledge
Stephen De Pledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85c8ac99-e4e8-4c5a-9310-4e82c07e64a8
Stephen De Pledge Tracks
Sort by
Pärt: 2 Sonatinen for piano, Op.1 / No.2 - 3. Allegro
Arvo Pärt
Pärt: 2 Sonatinen for piano, Op.1 / No.2 - 3. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Pärt: 2 Sonatinen for piano, Op.1 / No.2 - 3. Allegro
Last played on
Sonatina for piano, Op 1 No 2
Arvo Pärt
Sonatina for piano, Op 1 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Sonatina for piano, Op 1 No 2
Last played on
Adagio I (2nd movement) from Piano concerto [in memory of Edward Harper]
Lyell Cresswell, New Zealand S O, Hamish Mckeich & Stephen De Pledge
Adagio I (2nd movement) from Piano concerto [in memory of Edward Harper]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio I (2nd movement) from Piano concerto [in memory of Edward Harper]
Performer
Last played on
Stephen De Pledge Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist