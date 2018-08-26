Girolamo DirutaBorn 1554. Died 1609
Girolamo Diruta
1554
Girolamo Diruta (Deruta c. 1546 – Deruta 1624 or 1625) was an Italian organist, music theorist, and composer. He was famous as a teacher, for his treatise Il Transilvano (Venice, 1st part 1593; 2nd part 1609-10) on counterpoint, and for his part in the development of keyboard technique, particularly on the organ. He was born in Deruta, near Perugia.
Ricercar terzo tuono (Il Transilvano)
Ricercar terzo tuono (Il Transilvano)
