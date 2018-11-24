Vintage Trouble (sometimes abbreviated as VT or ¥) is an American rhythm & blues band. The band formed in Hollywood, California in 2010. They have released three albums, The Bomb Shelter Sessions (2011), "The Swing House Acoustic Sessions" (2014) and "1 Hopeful Rd." (2015). Their sound has been described as "retro", reminiscent of a number of late 1950s and 1960s blues and rock artists, such as The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and The Animals. One of their more well known songs called "Today is Pretty Great" was featured in a Honda Civic commercial with the artists seen at the very beginning for a few seconds.