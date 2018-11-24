Vintage TroubleFormed 2010
Vintage Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3h3.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85c25ade-daa6-46d7-b7bf-ab6b73fdc714
Vintage Trouble Biography (Wikipedia)
Vintage Trouble (sometimes abbreviated as VT or ¥) is an American rhythm & blues band. The band formed in Hollywood, California in 2010. They have released three albums, The Bomb Shelter Sessions (2011), "The Swing House Acoustic Sessions" (2014) and "1 Hopeful Rd." (2015). Their sound has been described as "retro", reminiscent of a number of late 1950s and 1960s blues and rock artists, such as The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and The Animals. One of their more well known songs called "Today is Pretty Great" was featured in a Honda Civic commercial with the artists seen at the very beginning for a few seconds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vintage Trouble Tracks
Sort by
Do Me Right
Vintage Trouble
Do Me Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Do Me Right
Last played on
Crystal Clarity
Vintage Trouble
Crystal Clarity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Crystal Clarity
Last played on
Can't Stop Rollin
Vintage Trouble
Can't Stop Rollin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Can't Stop Rollin
Last played on
Knock Me Out
Vintage Trouble
Knock Me Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Knock Me Out
Last played on
Run Like The River
Vintage Trouble
Run Like The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Run Like The River
Last played on
Strike Your Light (Glastonbury 2015)
Vintage Trouble
Strike Your Light (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vrpzz.jpglink
Strike Your Light (Glastonbury 2015)
Last played on
Another Baby
Vintage Trouble
Another Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Another Baby
Last played on
Run Like The River (Glastonbury 2015)
Vintage Trouble
Run Like The River (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vrpzz.jpglink
Run Like The River (Glastonbury 2015)
Last played on
Nobody Told Me (Radio Edit Fade)
Vintage Trouble
Nobody Told Me (Radio Edit Fade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Doin' What You Were Doin' (Glastonbury 2015)
Vintage Trouble
Doin' What You Were Doin' (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vrpzz.jpglink
Angel City, California
Vintage Trouble
Angel City, California
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Angel City, California
Last played on
My Heart Won't Fall
Vintage Trouble
My Heart Won't Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
My Heart Won't Fall
Last played on
My Heart Won't Fall Again
Vintage Trouble
My Heart Won't Fall Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
My Heart Won't Fall Again
Last played on
Strike Your Light (Feat. Kamilah Marshall)
Vintage Trouble
Strike Your Light (Feat. Kamilah Marshall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Doin' What You Were Doin
Vintage Trouble
Doin' What You Were Doin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Doin' What You Were Doin
Last played on
Strike Your Light
Vintage Trouble
Strike Your Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Strike Your Light
Last played on
NOBODY TOLD ME
Vintage Trouble
NOBODY TOLD ME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
NOBODY TOLD ME
Last played on
Blues Hand Me Down
Vintage Trouble
Blues Hand Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Blues Hand Me Down
Last played on
Nancy Lee
Vintage Trouble
Nancy Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx607.jpglink
Nancy Lee
Last played on
Gracefully
Vintage Trouble
Gracefully
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Gracefully
Last played on
Jezzabella
Vintage Trouble
Jezzabella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Jezzabella
Last played on
Pelvis Pusher
Vintage Trouble
Pelvis Pusher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3h3.jpglink
Pelvis Pusher
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Mar
2019
Vintage Trouble
The Clapham Grand, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Vintage Trouble
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
23
Mar
2019
Vintage Trouble
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/anvbc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T10:21:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vrpzz.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/ag6p5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T10:21:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021w135.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Vintage Trouble Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist