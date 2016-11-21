Launy GrøndahlBorn 30 June 1886. Died 21 January 1960
Launy Grøndahl
Launy Grøndahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Launy Grøndahl (30 June 1886 – 21 January 1960) was a Danish composer and conductor. Grøndahl studied the violin from the age of eight. His first work as a professional musician was as a violinist with the Orchestra of the Casino Theatre in Copenhagen, aged thirteen.
He was also for a long period (1925–1956) the resident conductor of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Denmark's most prestigious orchestra.
Launy Grøndahl Tracks
Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
Launy Grøndahl
Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
