Misty's Big Adventure are an eight piece band from Birmingham, England. Their music is an eclectic mix of jazz, lounge, psychedelia, 2 tone, pop and punk.

The current line-up is Grandmaster Gareth (real name Gareth Jones) (vocals), Hannah Baines (trumpet), Lucy Baines (saxophone), Lucy Bassett (keyboards), Matt Jones (bass), Sam Minnear (drums, percussion), Jonathan Kedge (guitar) and Erotic Volvo (dancer).