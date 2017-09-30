Misty's Big Adventure
Misty's Big Adventure
Misty's Big Adventure Biography
Misty's Big Adventure are an eight piece band from Birmingham, England. Their music is an eclectic mix of jazz, lounge, psychedelia, 2 tone, pop and punk.
The current line-up is Grandmaster Gareth (real name Gareth Jones) (vocals), Hannah Baines (trumpet), Lucy Baines (saxophone), Lucy Bassett (keyboards), Matt Jones (bass), Sam Minnear (drums, percussion), Jonathan Kedge (guitar) and Erotic Volvo (dancer).
Misty's Big Adventure Tracks
Home Taping's Killing Music
Misty's Big Adventure
Home Taping's Killing Music
Home Taping's Killing Music
The Story of Love
Misty's Big Adventure
The Story of Love
The Story of Love
Story Of Love - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Misty's Big Adventure
Story Of Love - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
There's Something In The Road
Misty's Big Adventure
There's Something In The Road
Fighting For My Life - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Misty's Big Adventure
Fighting For My Life - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Smothered In Love - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Misty's Big Adventure
Smothered In Love - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Home Taping Is Killing Music - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Misty's Big Adventure
Home Taping Is Killing Music - 6Music Session 27/01/2005
Story Of Love
Misty's Big Adventure
Story Of Love
Story Of Love
Smothered In Love
Misty's Big Adventure
Smothered In Love
Smothered In Love
Fashion Parade
Misty's Big Adventure
Fashion Parade
Fashion Parade
I Can't Bring The Time Back
Misty's Big Adventure
I Can't Bring The Time Back
I Can't Bring The Time Back
