The MetrosUK Indie Band. Formed 2006. Disbanded 17 June 2009
The Metros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhmx.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85bbe0e7-2463-4ae2-b4eb-646b72fc41d2
The Metros Biography (Wikipedia)
The Metros were an English five-piece indie/punk band from Peckham, South London. Founded by vocalist Saul Adamczewski and lead guitarist Jak Payne, the band was formed while most of the members were still at school.
Their song 'sexual riot' also featured in Season 2 Episode 12: "It's a Wonderful Lie" of Gossip Girl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Metros Tracks
Sort by
Live A Little
The Metros
Live A Little
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhmx.jpglink
Live A Little
Last played on
Sexual Riot
The Metros
Sexual Riot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhmx.jpglink
Sexual Riot
Last played on
Ra Ra Roland
The Metros
Ra Ra Roland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhmx.jpglink
Ra Ra Roland
Last played on
Sexual Riot
Metros
Sexual Riot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sexual Riot
Performer
Last played on
Robbin Hood
The Metros
Robbin Hood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhmx.jpglink
Robbin Hood
Last played on
Education Part 2
The Metros
Education Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhmx.jpglink
Education Part 2
Last played on
The Metros Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist