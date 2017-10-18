Roy HarveyOld time musician. Born 24 March 1892. Died 11 July 1958
Roy Harvey
1892-03-24
Roy Harvey Biography
Roy Cecil Harvey (March 24, 1892 – July 11, 1958) was an American old time guitar player, singer and songwriter. He was the guitarist with Charlie Poole and the North Carolina Ramblers and also recorded on his own, appearing on more than 200 records between 1926 and 1931.
Roy Harvey Tracks
Guitar Rag
Roy Harvey
Guitar Rag
Guitar Rag
Guitar Rag
Roy Harvey
Guitar Rag
Guitar Rag
