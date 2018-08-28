Senser
Senser Biography (Wikipedia)
Senser are a politically charged UK rap rock band, originally formed in South West London from a group of friends in the late 1980s. The initial line-up comprised Nick Michaelson (guitar), Heitham Al-Sayed (vocals), Kerstin Haigh (vocals), John Morgan (drums), James Barrett (bass) and Alan "Hagos/Haggis" Haggarty (engineer, producer, programmer) and in 1992 they were joined by Spiral Tribe D.J, Andy Clinton. The band toured in support of psychedelic rockers the Ozric Tentacles in 1992. In 1993, the band were signed to Ultimate Records.
The Key
Senser
The Key
The Key
Switch
Senser
Switch
Switch
Eject
Senser
Eject
Eject
Lights Out
Senser
Lights Out
Lights Out
Channel Zero
Senser
Channel Zero
Channel Zero
Age of Panic
Senser
Age of Panic
Age of Panic
End Of The World Show
Senser
End Of The World Show
End Of The World Show
Dictator Bling
Senser
Dictator Bling
Dictator Bling
Resistance Now!
Senser
Resistance Now!
Resistance Now!
