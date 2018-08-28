Senser are a politically charged UK rap rock band, originally formed in South West London from a group of friends in the late 1980s. The initial line-up comprised Nick Michaelson (guitar), Heitham Al-Sayed (vocals), Kerstin Haigh (vocals), John Morgan (drums), James Barrett (bass) and Alan "Hagos/Haggis" Haggarty (engineer, producer, programmer) and in 1992 they were joined by Spiral Tribe D.J, Andy Clinton. The band toured in support of psychedelic rockers the Ozric Tentacles in 1992. In 1993, the band were signed to Ultimate Records.