Kenny WashingtonDrums. Born 29 May 1958
Kenny Washington
1958-05-29
Kenny Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Washington (born May 29, 1958) is an American jazz drummer born in Staten Island, New York. His brother is bassist Reggie Washington.
He grew up in the Stapleton Projects and attended P.S. 14. He studied at The High School of Music & Art, graduating in 1976. He has worked with Ronnie Mathews, Lee Konitz, Betty Carter, Johnny Griffin, Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, George Cables, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Ahmad Jamal, Sonny Stitt, James Spaulding, Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bobby Watson, Curtis Lundy, and Tommy Flanagan.
Kenny Washington Tracks
My Little Brown Book
Billy Strayhorn
My Little Brown Book
My Little Brown Book
Cool
Bill Charlap
Cool
Cool
A Quiet Time
Manolo Badrena
A Quiet Time
A Quiet Time
Ballad for Very Tired and Sad Lotus Eaters
Michael LeDonne, Michael Hashim, Peter Washington & Kenny Washington
Ballad for Very Tired and Sad Lotus Eaters
Ballad for Very Tired and Sad Lotus Eaters
