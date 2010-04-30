Year Long DisasterFormed 2004. Disbanded 2011
Year Long Disaster
2004
Year Long Disaster Biography (Wikipedia)
Year Long Disaster was an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2004, the band was composed of vocalist and guitarist Daniel Davies, bassist Rich Mullins and drummer Brad Hargreaves. Hargreaves was later replaced by Rob Oswald, and guitarist William Mecum also joined in a later incarnation of the group.
Cyclone
Year Long Disaster
Cyclone
Cyclone
Show Me Your Teeth
Year Long Disaster
Show Me Your Teeth
Show Me Your Teeth
