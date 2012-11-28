Fiction Reform
Fiction Reform
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85ad25c1-2bdd-4d53-90ed-55cd3b617433
Fiction Reform Tracks
Sort by
Shellac And Vinyl
Fiction Reform
Shellac And Vinyl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shellac And Vinyl
Last played on
Who's To Blame
Fiction Reform
Who's To Blame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's To Blame
Last played on
Fiction Reform Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist