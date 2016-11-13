S.C.U.MSouth East London based post-punk/art rock group. Formed 2008. Disbanded 13 January 2013
S.C.U.M
2008
S.C.U.M Biography (Wikipedia)
S.C.U.M were a South East London-based post-punk/art rock group. Its members were Thomas Cohen (vocals), Bradley Baker (machines, press), Samuel Kilcoyne (keyboards), Huw Webb (bass), and Melissa Rigby (drums). The band previously included Ruaridh Connellan (drums) and Joseph Williams (bass, media). S.C.U.M took their name from Valerie Solanas' manifesto, SCUM Manifesto, an ironic reference to the all-male band before Connellan's dismissal and replacement by Rigby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S.C.U.M Tracks
Amber Hands
S.C.U.M
Amber Hands
Amber Hands
Last played on
Amber Hands (Silver Apples Remix)
S.C.U.M
Amber Hands (Silver Apples Remix)
Amber Hands (Silver Apples Remix)
Last played on
Days Untrue - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
S.C.U.M
Days Untrue - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
Days Untrue - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
Last played on
Amber Hands - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
S.C.U.M
Amber Hands - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
Amber Hands - 6 Music Session 14/03/2012
Last played on
Whitechapel
S.C.U.M
Whitechapel
Whitechapel
Last played on
Faith Unfolds
S.C.U.M
Faith Unfolds
Faith Unfolds
Performer
Last played on
Faith Unfolds (Deptford Goth Remix)
S.C.U.M
Faith Unfolds (Deptford Goth Remix)
Days Untrue
S.C.U.M
Days Untrue
Days Untrue
Last played on
Boiler Make
S.C.U.M
Boiler Make
Boiler Make
Last played on
Sentinel Bloom
S.C.U.M
Sentinel Bloom
Sentinel Bloom
Last played on
Puss - BBC Session 27/09/1992
S.C.U.M
Puss - BBC Session 27/09/1992
Puss - BBC Session 27/09/1992
Last played on
Nub
S.C.U.M
Nub
Nub
Last played on
Mouthbreather
S.C.U.M
Mouthbreather
Mouthbreather
Last played on
Puss
S.C.U.M
Puss
Puss
Last played on
