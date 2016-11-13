S.C.U.M were a South East London-based post-punk/art rock group. Its members were Thomas Cohen (vocals), Bradley Baker (machines, press), Samuel Kilcoyne (keyboards), Huw Webb (bass), and Melissa Rigby (drums). The band previously included Ruaridh Connellan (drums) and Joseph Williams (bass, media). S.C.U.M took their name from Valerie Solanas' manifesto, SCUM Manifesto, an ironic reference to the all-male band before Connellan's dismissal and replacement by Rigby.