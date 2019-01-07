Dr. AlbanBorn 26 August 1957
Dr. Alban
1957-08-26
Dr. Alban Biography (Wikipedia)
Alban Uzoma Nwapa (born 26 August 1957 in Oguta), better known by his stage name Dr. Alban, is a Nigerian-born Swedish recording artist and producer with his own record label, Dr. Records. His music can best be described as a Eurodance/hip-hop reggae in a dancehall style. He sold an estimated 16 million records worldwide and is most famous for his worldwide 1992 hit "It's My Life" which was one of the songs from the album One Love.
Dr. Alban Tracks
It's My Life
Dr. Alban
It's My Life
It's My Life
Last played on
Sing Hallelujah!
Dr. Alban
Sing Hallelujah!
Sing Hallelujah!
Last played on
Papaya Coconut (feat. Kikki Danielsson)
Dr. Alban
Papaya Coconut (feat. Kikki Danielsson)
Papaya Coconut (feat. Kikki Danielsson)
Last played on
Last played on
Its My Life (Radio Edit)
Dr. Alban
Its My Life (Radio Edit)
Its My Life (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Culture Beat, Rednex, La Bouche, Haddaway and Vengaboys
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
