Alban Uzoma Nwapa (born 26 August 1957 in Oguta), better known by his stage name Dr. Alban, is a Nigerian-born Swedish recording artist and producer with his own record label, Dr. Records. His music can best be described as a Eurodance/hip-hop reggae in a dancehall style. He sold an estimated 16 million records worldwide and is most famous for his worldwide 1992 hit "It's My Life" which was one of the songs from the album One Love.