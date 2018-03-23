The London Metropolitan OrchestraFormed 1994
The culture of London concerns the engineering, music, museums, festivals and other entertainment in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom. London is widely believed to be the culture capital of the world, although this title is disputed with a number of other cities internationally. The city is particularly renowned for its theatre quarter, and its West End theatre district has given the name to "West End theatre", the strand of mainstream professional theatre staged in the large theatres in London. London is also home to notable cultural attractions such as the British Museum, the Tate Galleries, the National Gallery, the Notting Hill Carnival and The O2.
Through music, comedy and theatre, London has a lively nightlife with approximately 25.6 events per thousand people, 44.1% of those events being theatre based.
A variety of landmarks and objects are cultural icons associated with London, such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the tube map. Many other British cultural icons are strongly associated with London in the minds of visiting tourists, including the red telephone box, the AEC Routemaster bus, the black taxi and the Union Flag.
Soda
The Young Victoria (2009) - Victoria and Albert
Little Wing
All aboard from Swallows And Amazons
Swallows and Amazons
Bell Song (Lakmé)
Hilary and Jackie (1998) - A Day On A Beach
47 Ronin: The Witch Dragon
Wherever You Are
Campos de Oro (Fields of Gold)
Stardust: Shooting Star
VICTORIA & ALBERT
Edward Shearmur: Marauders
Band of Brothers Requiem
Yvaine
Snowdrop
Revenge Wheel
The King's Birthday
Galloping Home, by Denis King
Mary Scully on working with Hans Zimmer
'Planet Earth is maybe the most amazing thing I've ever been involved in' - Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer: "I'm not getting a real day job just yet"
Hans Zimmer: The Importance Of A Soundtrack
Hans Zimmer: How Important Is The Soundtrack To A Movie?