BeyoncéUS singer, songwriter, record producer & actress. Born 4 September 1981
Beyoncé Biography (Wikipedia)
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (born September 4, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, record producer and dancer. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as lead singer of the R&B girl-group Destiny's Child. Managed by her father, Mathew Knowles, the group became one of the best-selling girl groups in history. Their hiatus saw Beyoncé's theatrical film debut in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) and the release of her first solo album, Dangerously in Love (2003). The album established her as a solo artist worldwide, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and earning five Grammy Awards, and featured the Billboard Hot 100 number one singles "Crazy in Love" and "Baby Boy".
Following the break-up of Destiny's Child in 2006, she released her second solo album, B'Day (2006), which contained her fourth number one single, "Irreplaceable", as well as the top ten singles "Déjà Vu", and "Beautiful Liar". Beyoncé also continued her acting career, with starring roles in The Pink Panther (2006), Dreamgirls (2006), and Obsessed (2009). Her marriage to rapper Jay-Z and portrayal of Etta James in Cadillac Records (2008) influenced her third album, I Am ... Sasha Fierce (2008), which saw the introduction of her alter-ego Sasha Fierce and earned a record-setting six Grammy Awards in 2010, including Song of the Year for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)". Beyoncé took a hiatus from music in 2010 and took over management of her career; her fourth album 4 (2011) was subsequently mellower in tone, exploring 1970s funk, 1980s pop, and 1990s soul. Her critically acclaimed eponymous album, released in 2013 with no prior announcement, was distinguished from previous releases by its experimental production and exploration of darker themes. Her sixth album, Lemonade (2016), also received widespread critical acclaim, with many referring to it as her most...
Beyoncé Tracks
Sort by
Crazy In Love
Halo
Perfect Duet
If I Were A Boy
Hold Up
Run The World (Girls)
Halo (Instrumental)
Runnin’ (Lose It All) (feat. Beyoncé & Arrow Benjamin)
Déjà Vu (feat. JAY-Z)
Countdown
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)
Yonce (Electric Bodega Remix)
Single Ladies
Hymn For The Weekend (feat. Beyoncé)
Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul)
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z)
Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z)
Upgrade U (feat. JAY-Z)
Party (feat. André 3000)
Top Off
Sweet Dreams
Love On Top
Runnin' (Lose It All)
'03 Bonnie & Clyde (feat. Beyoncé)
