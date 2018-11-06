Lionel DaunaisBorn 31 December 1902. Died 18 July 1982
Noël Ferdinand Lionel Daunais, OC (December 31, 1901 – July 18, 1982) was a French Canadian baritone and composer.
Le pont mirabeau
Le Pont Mirabeau (1977)
