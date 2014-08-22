PS I Love YouCanadian indie rock duo. Formed 2006
PS I Love You
2006
PS I Love You Biography (Wikipedia)
PS I Love You are a Canadian indie rock duo based in Kingston, Ontario, consisting of Paul Saulnier on vocals/guitar/bass pedals and Benjamin Nelson on drums. The band is signed to Canadian independent record label Paper Bag Records. The band's is known for its forceful themes, guitar effects, and loud percussion.
PS I Love You Tracks
Friends Forever
Friends Forever
Friends Forever
Dont Go
Dont Go
Dont Go
Princess Towers
Princess Towers
Princess Towers
Facelove
Facelove
Facelove
