Taichi MukaiBorn 13 March 1992
Taichi Mukai
1992-03-13
Taichi Mukai Biography (Wikipedia)
Taichi Mukai (向井太一 Mukai Taichi, born 13 March 1992) is a Japanese singer-songwriter and model. He was a member of a funk band, Modio.
