Code 64Formed 2000. Disbanded 2013
Code 64
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/859a5c63-08df-42da-905c-7307f56db95d
Code 64 Biography (Wikipedia)
Code 64 was an electronic music band from Sweden and Norway. Their music can best be described as a mixture of synthpop, electronic body music and electropop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Code 64 Tracks
Sort by
The Journey (Metrik Remix)
John B
The Journey (Metrik Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Journey (Metrik Remix)
Last played on
Code 64 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist