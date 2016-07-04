William LooseBorn 5 June 1910. Died 22 February 1991
William Loose
1910-06-05
William Loose Biography (Wikipedia)
William George "Bill" Loose (June 5, 1910 – February 22, 1991) was an American composer of film, cartoon and television soundtrack music and stock musical cues.
