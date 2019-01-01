Paul Di’AnnoBorn 17 May 1958
Paul Di’Anno Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Andrews (born 17 May 1958), better known by his stage name Paul Di'Anno, is a British singer who was the first vocalist to record with heavy metal band Iron Maiden, from 1977 to 1981.
In his post-Maiden career, Di'Anno has issued numerous albums over the years, as both a solo artist and as a member of such bands as Gogmagog, Di'Anno's Battlezone, Praying Mantis, Killers, and Rockfellas.
