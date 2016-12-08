Laurence Kilsby
Laurence Kilsby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwy0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8598aa7a-44cd-4acf-ab5f-bbb805b77be7
Laurence Kilsby Tracks
Sort by
L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato - As steals the morn upon the night
George Frideric Handel
L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato - As steals the morn upon the night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato - As steals the morn upon the night
Last played on
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato - Air and chorus:
George Frideric Handel
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato - Air and chorus:
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato - Air and chorus:
Last played on
Or let the merry bells ring round!
George Frideric Handel
Or let the merry bells ring round!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Or let the merry bells ring round!
Last played on
Or let the merry bells ring round (L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Or let the merry bells ring round (L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il Moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Or let the merry bells ring round (L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il Moderato)
Last played on
O For The Wings of A Dove
Laurence Kilsby
O For The Wings of A Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwy0.jpglink
O For The Wings of A Dove
Last played on
Back to artist