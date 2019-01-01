Bernie HanighenBorn 27 April 1908. Died 19 October 1976
Bernie Hanighen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8598186d-826e-4860-b8c7-37e17d15cdab
Bernie Hanighen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard D. Hanighen (April 27, 1908, Omaha, Nebraska – October 19, 1976, New York City, New York) Attended Hackley School (Tarrytown, New York) - Class of 1926, also attended Harvard University - Class of 1930. He was an American songwriter and record producer best known for "When a Woman Loves a Man" and writing lyrics to the jazz composition "'Round Midnight" which was composed by jazz musician Thelonious Monk. Hanighen also worked with Clarence Williams and Johnny Mercer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernie Hanighen Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist