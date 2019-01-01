Bernard D. Hanighen (April 27, 1908, Omaha, Nebraska – October 19, 1976, New York City, New York) Attended Hackley School (Tarrytown, New York) - Class of 1926, also attended Harvard University - Class of 1930. He was an American songwriter and record producer best known for "When a Woman Loves a Man" and writing lyrics to the jazz composition "'Round Midnight" which was composed by jazz musician Thelonious Monk. Hanighen also worked with Clarence Williams and Johnny Mercer.