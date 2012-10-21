DebaserUnderground hip hop
Debaser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85942794-56a2-4b37-8f64-5b2d024f8599
Debaser Biography (Wikipedia)
Debaser is a two-man hip-hop group from Oregon, United States, and are part of the crew Sandpeople. The duo consists of Ethic (MC) & Sapient (MC/Producer) and was founded in late 2005. Their name is a direct reference to the definition of the word debaser, not to be confused with the popular song Debaser by the Pixies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Debaser Tracks
Sort by
Fat Girls
Debaser
Fat Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fat Girls
Last played on
Debaser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist