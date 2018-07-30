Daphni
1978
Daphni Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Victor Snaith (born 1978) is a Canadian composer, musician, and recording artist who has performed under the stage names Caribou, Manitoba and Daphni.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Life's What You Make It
Tin
Vikram 2
Face To Face
Carry On
Hey Drum
Vulture
Vikram
Yes, I Know
Xing Tian
Medellin
Ye Ye
