The Broadways. Formed 1996. Disbanded 1998
The Broadways
1996
The Broadways Biography (Wikipedia)
The Broadways were a short-lived American punk band from Chicago, Illinois, formed in 1996 after the dissolution of the influential ska-punk band Slapstick. The latter's vocalist Brendan Kelly and trumpet player Dan Hanaway assumed the roles of bassist and guitarist, joined by Rob DePaola on drums and Chris McCaughan (formerly of Tricky Dick) on guitar. All but DePaola also assumed vocal duties.
The Broadways Tracks
You Just Don't Know
You Just Don't Know
The Broadways Links
