Sunblock was a Swedish electronic production group, consisting of Magnus Nordin and Martin Pihl, with dancers Oksana Andersson, Rebecca Simonsson and Pernilla Lundberg being the focal point of the group.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia