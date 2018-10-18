Lucien-Léon Guillaume LambertBorn 5 January 1858. Died 21 January 1945
Lucien-Léon Guillaume Lambert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1858-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/858be754-5815-4c4a-93d5-fb5c6b9282d1
Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucien-Leon Guillaume Lambert or Lucien Lambert, Jr. (1858–1945) was a French pianist and composer of African-American Creole descent. His family was noted for talent in music and gained international acclaim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Brocéliande (Overture)
Lucien-Léon Guillaume Lambert
Brocéliande (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brocéliande (Overture)
Last played on
Brocéliande; overture
Lucien-Léon Guillaume Lambert
Brocéliande; overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brocéliande; overture
Last played on
Back to artist