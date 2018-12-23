Mary Stockley is a British stage, television and film actress.

A former member of the National Youth Music Theatre, Stockley studied drama at university. She made her first television appearance in 2001 in the TV film Being Dom Jolly, in 2002 going on to play Kate Matherson in thirty episodes of Family Affairs on Five. Stockley played Josie Turner in Agatha Christie's Marple (2004), Gina Way in Jericho (2005), Edie Covington in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries (2006), Mrs Clay in Persuasion (2007), Tess in Britz (2007), Miss Jay in Ballet Shoes (2007) and Eve Carpenter in Agatha Christie's Poirot (2008).

Her film appearances include Ruth Ellis in Pierrepoint (2005), Ruth in V for Vendetta (2006), Kate in Artifacts (2007), Michelle in 7 Lives (2011), Mrs Fisher in The Woman in Black (2012), Ana in I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013), and Assistant in Diana (2013). She also voices characters in Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Stockley's theatre credits include Oliver!; Merrily We Roll Along (2000) at the Donmar Warehouse; Hope Harcourt in the musical Anything Goes (2002) and Katherine in Love's Labour's Lost (2003), both the latter at the Royal National Theatre. In 2008 she played Marigold in The Common Pursuit at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She played Judy in the National Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.