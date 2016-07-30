BanaCape Verdean balladeer. Born 5 March 1932. Died 13 July 2013
Bana
1932-03-05
Bana Biography (Wikipedia)
Adriano Gonçalves (5 March 1932 – 13 July 2013), known by his stage name Bana and called the "King of Morna", was a Cape Verdean singer and performer of the morna style, the plaintive, melodic lament which is a staple musical style of the country.
Pontin Pontin
Bana
Pontin Pontin
Pontin Pontin
Coracon
Bana
Coracon
Coracon
