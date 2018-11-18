ConchitaBorn 3 March 1980
Conchita
1980-03-03
Conchita Biography (Wikipedia)
María Concepción Mendívil Feito (born March 3, 1981 in Helsinki, Finland), better known as Conchita, is a Spanish singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
