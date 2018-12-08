Craig RichardsBorn 1966
Craig Richards
1966
Craig Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Richards (born 1966, Bournemouth, United Kingdom) is a tech house DJ, also known as part of Tyrant alongside Lee Burridge and, initially, Sasha.
Richards studied illustration at Saint Martins School of Art in London and is also a photographer and painter. He collaborated with producer Howie B on a music, poetry, and visual art project called A Short Run.
Craig Richards Tracks
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
Howie B
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
My Friend is losing his mind
Craig Richards
My Friend is losing his mind
My Friend is losing his mind
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Craig Richards, Nicolas Lutz, Radioactive Man, Kirsti and Bobby Pleasure
fabric, London, UK
16
Feb
2019
Craig Richards, Ricardo Villalobos, Livity Sound, Kowton, Peverelist and Hodge
fabric, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Craig Richards, Ben UFO and Stellar OM Source
fabric, London, UK
