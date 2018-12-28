Antonín KubálekBorn 8 November 1935. Died 18 January 2011
Antonín Kubálek
1935-11-08
Antonín Kubálek Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonín Kubálek (November 8, 1935 – January 18, 2011) was a Czech-Canadian classical pianist.
Etudes and polkas - book 3 for piano
Bohuslav Martinu
Menuet célèbre (Humoresques de concert, Op 14)
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
6 Minuets (WoO.10) vers. for piano, no.2 in G major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Lyric pieces - book 3 for piano (Op.43), no.1; Sommerfugl [Butterfly]
Edvard Grieg
Auf Flugeln des Gesanges
Felix Mendelssohn
Ballade for violin and piano, Op 15 No 1
Antonín Dvořák
Minuet in G Op.14 No.1
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
The Seasons Op. 37, December Christmas
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
3 Nocturnes for piano (Op.9), no.2 in E flat major;
Antonín Kubálek
