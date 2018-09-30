Bill Charlap Trio
Bill Charlap Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8586b4ce-49e8-42a5-80b6-0d4429f99850
Bill Charlap Trio Tracks
Sort by
Somebody Loves Me
Tony Bennett
Somebody Loves Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Somebody Loves Me
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
Tony Bennett
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
I've Got A Crush On You
Tony Bennett
I've Got A Crush On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
I've Got A Crush On You
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Tony Bennett
Nice Work If You Can Get It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Fascinating Rhythm
Tony Bennett
Fascinating Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Fascinating Rhythm
My One And Only
Tony Bennett
My One And Only
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
My One And Only
Love Is Here To Stay
Tony Bennett
Love Is Here To Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsm.jpglink
Love Is Here To Stay
Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most
Bill Charlap Trio
Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Rainbows
Bill Charlap Trio
Make Me Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Rainbows
Last played on
I'll Remember April
Bill Charlap Trio
I'll Remember April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Remember April
Last played on
The Heather On The Hill
Bill Charlap Trio
The Heather On The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heather On The Hill
Last played on
Bill Charlap Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist