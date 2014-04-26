Eloise ReesBorn 4 March 1991
Eloise Rees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8582949e-8fca-4efb-bf58-c12414acbad7
Eloise Rees Tracks
Sort by
Fragments
Eloise Rees
Fragments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fragments
Last played on
The Day the World Fell Silent (live session)
Eloise Rees
The Day the World Fell Silent (live session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop the Clocks
Eloise Rees
Stop the Clocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop the Clocks
Last played on
The Day the World Fell Silent - Nashville Showcase
Eloise Rees
The Day the World Fell Silent - Nashville Showcase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist