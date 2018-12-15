Sunny SweeneyBorn 7 December 1976
Sunny Sweeney
1976-12-07
Sunny Sweeney Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunny Michaela Sweeney (born December 7, 1976) is an American country music artist. She is signed to the Thirty Tigers label. She was formerly with the Republic Nashville label and Big Machine Records. Her debut album, Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame, was independently issued in 2006 and then regionally released in 2007. It produced three regional (Texas, Oklahoma) singles in "If I Could", "Ten Years Pass" and "East Texas Pines", and these songs charted on the Texas Music Chart. In June 2010, the lead-off to her second studio album, "From a Table Away," became her first single to chart.
Next Big Nothing
Sunny Sweeney
Amy
Sunny Sweeney
From a Table Far Away
Sunny Sweeney
Grow Old With Me
Sunny Sweeney
Drink Myself Single
Sunny Sweeney
Sunday Dress
Sunny Sweeney
Bottle By My Bed
Sunny Sweeney
Better Bad Idea
Sunny Sweeney
One More Christmas Beer
Sunny Sweeney
Pass The Pain
Sunny Sweeney
There's Nothing Wrong with Texas
Sunny Sweeney
I Feel Like Hank Williams Tonight
Sunny Sweeney
Nothing Wrong With Texas
Sunny Sweeney
16th Avenue
Sunny Sweeney
Bad Girl Phase
Sunny Sweeney
Happy Hour
Sunny Sweeney
My Bed
Sunny Sweeney
You Don't Know Your Husband
Sunny Sweeney
Used Cars
Sunny Sweeney
Front Row Seats
Sunny Sweeney
