The WurzelsFormed 1966
The Wurzels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048gzcw.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8580ec50-775a-4486-8240-49115cf0114b
The Wurzels Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wurzels are a Scrumpy and Western band from Somerset, England, best known for their number one hit "The Combine Harvester" and number three hit "I Am A Cider Drinker" in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wurzels Tracks
Sort by
Blackbird
The Wurzels
Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Blackbird
Last played on
Combine Harvester
The Wurzels
Combine Harvester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Combine Harvester
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
The Wurzels
Sleigh Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
I am A Cider Drinker
The Wurzels
I am A Cider Drinker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
I am A Cider Drinker
Last played on
Old Rosie
The Wurzels
Old Rosie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Old Rosie
Last played on
When The Common Market Comes To Stanton Drew
The Wurzels
When The Common Market Comes To Stanton Drew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Keep Yer And on Yer Alfpenny
The Wurzels
Keep Yer And on Yer Alfpenny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Keep Yer And on Yer Alfpenny
Last played on
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key)
The Wurzels
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02v3lwf.jpglink
The Blackbird
The Wurzels
The Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
The Blackbird
Last played on
I am Cider Drinker
Wurzels
I am Cider Drinker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am Cider Drinker
Performer
Last played on
The Shepton Mallet Matador
The Wurzels
The Shepton Mallet Matador
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
The Shepton Mallet Matador
Last played on
The Pushbike Song
The Wurzels
The Pushbike Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
The Pushbike Song
Last played on
My Threshing Machine
The Wurzels
My Threshing Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
My Threshing Machine
Last played on
Don't Tell I Tell Ee
The Wurzels
Don't Tell I Tell Ee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Don't Tell I Tell Ee
Last played on
Farmer Bill's Cowman (I Was Kaiser Bill's Batman)
The Wurzels
Farmer Bill's Cowman (I Was Kaiser Bill's Batman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
The Combine Harvester
The Wurzels
The Combine Harvester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
The Combine Harvester
Last played on
I Was Farmer Bill's Cowman
The Wurzels
I Was Farmer Bill's Cowman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
I Was Farmer Bill's Cowman
Last played on
Drink Up Thy Zider
The Wurzels
Drink Up Thy Zider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzcw.jpglink
Drink Up Thy Zider
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Wurzels
The Wurzels Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist