Emily RemlerBorn 18 September 1957. Died 4 May 1990
1957-09-18
Emily Remler (September 18, 1957 – May 4, 1990) was an American jazz guitarist, active from the late 1970s until her death in 1990.
Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise
Pocket Wes
Sweet Georgie Fame
